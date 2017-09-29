Key defenders questionable for Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have shown more teeth on defense in three games this season than all of last year. They rank second in the NFL in interceptions and have eight sacks. But the Lions’ defense could be slowed by injuries when they come to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday.

Three starters – Ziggy Ansah, Jerrad Davis and Tavon Wilson – are listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report.

Ansah has had a bounce-back start to the season. After picking up 14.5 sacks in 2014, his game had fallen off severely. Ansah only had two sacks all last year, but has three in the first three contests. He missed practice on Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a knee injury.

The Lions selected Davis with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft. The former Florida Gators linebacker had two strong games to start his career with 15 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Wilson joined Detroit last year after spending four seasons with the New England Patriots. He picked up an interception in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and had seven tackles in the first two weeks.

The Lions do have depth at the safety position with former fourth-round pick Miles Killebrew. He played 149 snaps for Detroit last season and has one INT and three passes defended so far this year in 124 snaps.