What to make of recent reports about Teddy Bridgewater’s return

Reports of Teddy Bridgewater’s return are now becoming a daily occurrence.

From KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport last week to the most recent, a Pro Football Talk report on Monday that Bridgewater will be “ready to go” once he is eligible to be removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. PFT’s article included a note that the Vikings will be cautious with Bridgewater.

If the Vikings’ quarterback is physically ready to return to practice from after spending the past 13 months rehabbing from a severe knee injury, it opens up many possible scenarios – both short and long term.

In the short term, Sam Bradford’s health and Case Keenum’s performance could determine whether we see Bridgewater actually play this season.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said again Monday that Bradford is day-to-day, giving no indication when the starter might return from a knee injury suffered Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings have set Bradford up to succeed with his coordinator-for-life Pat Shurmur, a vastly improved offensive line, two of the top receivers in the NFL and an dynamic running back. A quick recovery by Bradford could eliminate any chance for Bridgewater to get back on the field – assuming Bradford is playing well and leading the team toward the playoffs.

But there are several scenarios where Bridgewater could end up starting.

Persisting knee problems for Bradford could force Bridgewater into action if Case Keenum does not continue to set career highs in passing as he did against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The question would be: When would Bridgewater actually be able to step in? How could he prove in practice that it was actually safe to put him into a real game? Would he need three weeks after returning to practice? Longer?

And then there’s the question of whether Bridgewater will truly be back to 100%. Other QBs have returned from serious knee injuries, but they have either taken awhile to bounce back or never saw the same success again. The Vikings should be hoping against any situation where they have to rely on their former first-round pick to save the season.

Best possible case would be for Bridgewater to return Week 17 against the Bears with a playoff spot already clinched.

While the short-term is tricky, the long-term is even more complex.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement is clear: Bridgewater’s contract should be carried over to next season, keeping him in Minnesota in 2018. But Bridgewater could file a grievance and look to hit the free agent market. Judging by Mike Glennon’s contract, it’s reasonable to think that somebody would pay big dollars to get Bridgewater, even with his injury history.

If Bridgewater did accept a tolled contract, the Vikings could decide to franchise tag Bradford and see if Bridgewater looks like his old self in training camp/preseason, but then there will no doubt be QB controversy and risk of splitting the locker room.

A terrific season from Bradford could push the Vikings to lock him in as the starting QB long-term for $100 million-plus and trade Bridgewater.

But Bridgewater would be the preferable choice for a long-term quarterback if all knees are equal. He’s five years younger, already made the playoffs leading a team with limitations on offense and has a great relationship with Zimmer.

We have no way of telling which direction the short or long term will go with Bridgewater. But with reports of his upcoming return, we do know that answers are around the corner.