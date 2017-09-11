Observations from the first half: Vikings lead Saints 16-6

The Minnesota Vikings lead the New Orleans Saints 16-6 at half. Here are several observations from the first half:

Vikings play-action and big-play Bradford

Late in the second quarter, the Vikings’ deep passing game made an appearance as Bradford led a three-play, 74-yard touchdown drive on back-to-back-to-back explosive passes. Both Bradford’s 21-yard throw to Jarius Wright and 18-yard touchdown toss to Stefon Diggs were set up by play-action. Even with zero running game last year, the Vikings were one of the league’s better teams on play-action plays and it appears that will continue this season.

The biggest criticism of Bradford last season was that he checked down too often. Early in the game that was the case, but when he was given protection in the second quarter, the Vikings hit five throws over 15 yards, including a 44-yard throw with time running out in the half.

Bradford finished the half 17-for-20 with 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Jarius Wright is back

After appearing to be cast off by the Vikings, not only did Jarius Wright make the team, but seems to have a role in the offense. Wright rotated in with Laquon Treadwell and was occasionally used in four-receiver sets.

Cornerback rotation

The Vikings acquired corner Tramaine Brock in a trade with Seattle after cut-down day, but Brock was inactive on Monday night, leaving the Vikings to rotate corners throughout the game. Terence Newman took the majority of snaps at nickel with Trae Waynes largely playing on the outside and Xavier Rhodes following Michael Thomas on some plays. Mackensie Alexander saw some action in the second quarter at the nickel spot.

Elflein and the O-line with a solid start

Sam Bradford took one hit and was not sacked in the first half, which is quite the change from last season. Mike Remmers was called for one costly holding penalty that was very questionable. Rookie center Pat Elflein did not look at all like a rookie in his first half. The Vikings’ running game was capable and effective enough to help set up play-action.