Elflein’s strong preseason gives Vikings confidence in interior O-line

We normally forget everything that happened in the preseason about one minute after the regular season begins, but center Pat Elflein will remember the Minnesota Vikings’ second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks as the night he won the starting center job.

With Alex Boone sidelined by a knee injury, the Vikings decided to try Elflein at center at Nick Easton at guard. The two players had spent the entire time in Mankato switching in and out at center, but the Vikings weren’t yet decided on which player they wanted in the middle.

Prior to the game, head coach Mike Zimmer hinted that there could be a change on the way, saying that he hoped to have a decision on the starting five lineman after the matchup in Seattle.

Against a very talented Seahawks defensive front, the Elflein-Easton pair put together a terrific performance. The offensive line kept Sam Bradford from being sacked and opened up holes for three explosive Dalvin Cook runs.

“I thought they did a really good job [against Seattle],” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “They came off the ball low, they got to the second level, they did a good job in pass protection.”

The following week, with Boone back in the lineup and Easton at center, the line was abominable. Bradford was sacked three times in the first quarter and Cook had his worst preseason performance of the three games – largely because of struggles up front.

When the Vikings drafted Elflein, they knew he had a reputation for having high football IQ and hoped he would pick up on the offense quickly. They knew he was athletic, strong and quick enough to lead an outside zone scheme and get to the second level with blocks. And those skills showed up quickly during the preseason as he ranked as the NFL’s fifth best center in preseason by Pro Football Focus metrics.

Elflein has been set up nicely by the Vikings to translate his good preseason into a strong start to the regular season. He’ll have a veteran quarterback in Sam Bradford, who can change protections if he sees something he doesn’t like, and former centers on his left and right .

“It helps a lot,” Elflein said. “Half the time they know the call just as well as you know it and they can make it just as you can make it. When everyone’s on the same page like that, it helps your offensive line.”

The Vikings also gave Elflein the best possible player to compete against in training camp: Linval Joseph.

“I just know that he’s really, really good,” Elflein said. “Going against him every day is definitely going to get me ready to go against anybody. Linval, it’s a testament to how good he is and the work he’s put in to get where he’s at. Every time I go against him, I take advantage of it and get better. It makes me better.”

Earlier this offseason, defensive line coach Andre Patterson commented on how Joseph’s presence is likely to help the former Ohio State standout adapt quickly.

“I was standing there the other day and I’m like, ‘Hey, this is great for you because you’re going up against one of the best nose guards in the league every single day,” Patterson said. “You’re not going to go up against a guy like him every Sunday. So if you find a way that you can handle him, it’s going to help you when you start playing games for real.’”

One concern going into Week 1 is that the Vikings’ starting O-line simply hasn’t taken many reps together this offseason. In fact, every preseason game had a different combination. But Zimmer said he isn’t too concerned about chemistry.

“I feel good,” Zimmer said. “I’ve sat in that room a lot and these guys have good conversation. They work good together and we’ve been mixing around the rotations quite a bit.”