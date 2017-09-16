Position-by-position: How the Vikings match up with the Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings head on the road Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Vikings have several top players beat up, the Steelers are looking to put on a better overall performance than they had last week against Cleveland. How do they match up by position? Let’s have a look…

Quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger is flat-out one of the best quarterbacks to ever play. He’s managed a quarterback rating above 90 every year since 2007, twice led the NFL in yards per game, has a career yards per attempt of 7.9 (second best among active QBs, tied with Aaron Rodgers).

He has two Super Bowls and a 120-64 career record and is as dangerous as ever. Steelers have built up their offensive line to protect Big Ben and he has top-notch weapons. There aren’t many QBs you would pick over him.

If Sam Bradford does suit up for the Vikings, he would love to carry over his Week 1 on the road to the Steel City. Bradford posted the second highest quarterback rating and was scored the No. 1 QB of opening week by Pro Football Focus. With time to throw, Bradford worked the ball downfield successfully to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, giving credence to the Vikings’ claims that the offense would be more explosive this season.

If Bradford does not suit up, the Vikings will run out Case Keenum, who is a capable backup with a 9-7 record over his last 16 games.

Neither QB is in Roethlisberger’s air, but Bradford at least gave reason for belief against the Saints.

Advantage: Steelers

Running back

It doesn’t get any better than Le’Veon Bell. He’s got a good case for being the NFL’s best all-around running back. Over the last three seasons, Bell averages 4.9 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per catch and the Steelers use him constantly in both areas. Last year he posted 1,884 yards from scrimmage in just 12 games.

On the Vikings’ side, Dalvin Cook put on a show, especially late in the game against New Orleans. He ran 22 times for 127 yards, bursting through holes for big plays to seal the deal in the fourth quarter. The Vikings couldn’t be much higher on Cook after watching him win the No. 1 running back job outright in training camp. He’s an impressive all-around back who is developing in pass protection.

But Cook will need a few years of elite running back play to belong in Bell’s range.

Advantage: Steelers

Wide receiver/tight end

Antonio Brown might be the second or third best wide receiver in the NFL. He’s led the league in receptions two of the last three years and cleared 100 catches each season. He is difficult to stop off the line of scrimmage and wins battles for the ball. He can go deep or create yards after catch on screen plays.

Pittsburgh got some help with Martavis Bryant back in the lineup. He grabbed 50 passes in 2015 and averages 17.0 yards per catch during his career. The Steelers have also developed a red zone weapon in tight end Jesse James.

Minnesota’s tandem has made it quite clear that 2016 was not a fluke. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen dominated the New Orleans Saints in the opener, both making difficult catches and creating big plays. They can each line up anywhere on the field and run any type of route, making both tough to cover. Kyle Rudolph was used as a red zone threat against the Saints, which is his best area. We still don’t know whether Laquon Treadwell will be a part of the Vikings’ offense.

Brown may be the best receiver here, but the Diggs-Thielen tandem evens things out.

Advantage: Draw

Offensive line

Pittsburgh’s O-line is stacked and experienced. Pro Football Focus ranked them third best in the NFL heading into 2017. The interior of the Steelers’ line will be especially important in run blocking as they match up against Linval Joseph.

The Vikings got a terrific performance out of their O-line in Week 1, but they will still be under the microscope for the first half of the season. They are now a more mobile group that can be used in the screen and zone running game and now both tackles are competent, unlike last year. Riley Reiff’s debut couldn’t have gone any better as he allowed zero pressures.

Advantage: Steelers

Defensive line

Cameron Heyward is Pittsburgh’s best defensive lineman. He’s massive and powerful, but has a knack for getting after the quarterback. Heyward is often used in a 2-4-5 nickel package where he lines up inside over the guard and outside linebackers are off the edge. He’s strong enough against the run to stop teams from taking advantage and is a mismatch for most guards in pass protection.

The Vikings probably will have the D-line advantage in every game this season. In opening week, Danielle Hunter pressured the quarterback consistently and Everson Griffen is one of the best all-around players at his position. Not to mention that Joseph single-handedly stuffed the Saints’ running game last week and is a Pro Bowler. We saw a high number of snaps for Brian Robison (61%), which may not happen this week against Bell and the Steelers’ OL.

Advantage: Vikings

Linebackers

Pittsburgh’s linebacking group has gotten a lot between with the growth of Ryan Shazier, a first-round pick from Ohio State who can do it all and TJ Watt, an edge rusher drafted this year from Wisconsin. The Steelers use their LBs to rush from all different areas and confuse the opposing pass protectors.

With Anthony Barr dinged up, it’s unclear whether he’s going to be in the lineup or

Advantage: Draw

Defensive backs

Easily Pittsburgh’s weakest position group, the Steelers picked up Joe Hayden from Cleveland just before the beginning of the season and started him in Week 1. While Mike Mitchell is a proven veteran and Sean Davis may take a step forward, the Vikings will have opportunities in the passing game if given time to throw.

The matchup of the week in the NFL might not end up happening. Xavier Rhodes vs. Antonio Brown may have to be put on hold because of a hip injury to Rhodes. If he’s out, the Vikings still have a top-notch secondary, led by Harrison Smith. We also may see the debut of Tramaine Brock.

Advantage: Vikings