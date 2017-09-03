With preseason and cuts in the books, how does the Vikings’ 2017 draft class grade?

There has never been better proof of the NFL Draft’s randomness than the 2016 and 2017 Minnesota Vikings’ draft classes. While the ’16 class added almost no value to the team, the ’17 group has a chance to play a huge role this season.

With training camp, preseason and final cuts wrapped up, let’s have a look at what we know about the 2017 draft class:

Potential impact players in 2017

RB, Dalvin Cook

Heading into the season, Cook looks like an A+ pick. From the moment he stepped on the field at camp, the former Florida State star impressed the Vikings, grasping the offense quickly and showing that his patient and explosive running style can quickly translate to the highest level. Not only did he win the RB1 job, but Cook has looked like he could become the centerpiece of the offense. You can’t do better than that in the second round.

C, Pat Elflein

On draft day, the Vikings said that Elflein would be their opening day starting center. The ex-Buckeye lived up to the Vikings’ hopes, winning the starting job by excelling in their new run scheme. He will have adjustments to make when real games begin, but confidence is very high that Elflein can be an above average center.

DT, Jaleel Johnson

Johnson raised his stock significantly from the start of training camp until the end of the preseason. When camp began, he was in a battle with Datone Jones and others for a spot on the defensive line. When preseason ended, he was a 100% lock for a roster spot and will likely have a role on defense. Johnson excelled against the run, breaking through double teams and making splash plays in the backfield. Of course, it was often against second-team players, but his skill set may be a fit for seeing action in run situations.

LB, Ben Gedeon

The weak side linebacker spot was up for grabs and Gedeon took it. At the time the former Michigan linebacker was selected, it was questionable whether a run-stopping linebacker was their biggest need, but his explosiveness and instincts have translated nicely and Gedeon will play in run situations. He also got experience during camp at the other linebacker spots, which may mean he’ll play if either Eric Kendricks or Anthony Barr misses time due to injury.

Potential future starters

G, Danny Isidora

When Joe Berger retires, there’s a good chance Isidora will take his place. A fifth-round pick from Miami, Isidora impressed head coach Mike Zimmer right away in OTAs and showed strong mobility and power. Isidora’s strong play was part of the equation that allowed the Vikings to cut Alex Boone.

WR, Rodney Adams

The Vikings’ fifth-round pick had ups and downs during the offseason, but flashed an ability that not everyone has: Natural playmaking. He’s good with the ball in his hands, seeing the field well and making defenders miss with a quick first step and shiftiness. There are limitations in his game that could be improved long term like route running and the ability to battle for 50/50 balls. Adams may see some role in the offense this year, especially in the red zone, where he scored two preseason touchdowns on screens.

WR, Stacy Coley

Around draft time, there were question marks about Coley’s focus and dedication, but that hasn’t appeared to be a problem in Minnesota. The former Hurricane stepped up big in two of the three most important preseason games, ripping off explosive plays that led to scores. He has route-running skills and speed that could eventually translate into him being more than just a depth player. Coley is nowhere near his ceiling. Whether he gets there or not, we’ll see.

Most disappointing

TE, Bucky Hodges

You can’t fault the Vikings for picking Hodges. At 6-foot-6 and with a 4.57 40-yard dash, it’s easily worth sixth-round pick for a player with his physical attributes and impressive college career. However, Hodges’ game speed wasn’t like his NFL Combine speed. He wasn’t often open when running routes in the middle of the field and had almost no previous experience blocking. The Vikings may eventually add him to the practice squad, leaving the door open to development. But it doesn’t appear he will have any type of role this year, which is somewhat disappointing for a team that could use a vertical-threat tight end.

LB, Elijah Lee

Lee was an impressive playmaker and cover linebacker in college, but his talents didn’t translate right away. He was added to the practice squad where there’s some hope of growth.

(The other two picks Ifeadi Odenigbo and Jack Tocho were long shots from the start. Odenigbo had a good camp and landed on the PS).

Bottom line:

To have two starters at major positions and potentially seven draft picks who could make anywhere from major to minor impact is a pretty impressive draft, especially without a first-round pick. At this point, the class deserves an A.

Of course, we can’t really know for several years whether a draft class was a success or failure. Maybe 2016’s class will turn it around this year. But right now, the ’17s look as strong as anyone’s in the NFL.