A pricey addition: Vikings pay significant dollars to sign QB to practice squad

The Vikings began to set their practice squad on Sunday by making a significant investment in a quarterback.

A day after releasing Taylor Heinicke and Mitch Leidner, the Vikings were expected to sign Kyle Sloter to their practice squad. Sloter spent training camp with the Denver Broncos. The expected agreement was reported by Broncos writer Mike Klis of 9news.com in Denver.

Klis also reported that the 23-year-old Sloter will get $20,000 a week from the Vikings. The minimum practice squad salary is $7,200 a week. The NFL minimum salary is $465,000 for rookies and Sloter will make $340,000, so clearly Vikings general manager Rick Spielman thinks Sloter has real potential.

Sloter was pursued by Washington and the Broncos wanted signed him to their practice squad but Denver already has Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and has agreed to a deal to bring back Brock Osweiler. Chad Kelly was placed on the Broncos’ reserve list.

The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Sloter played college football at Southern Miss. He completed 31 of 43 passes for 413 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and had a 125.4 passer rating in the preseason. Sloter also was sacked four times.

Sam Bradford and Case Keenum are the only two quarterbacks on the Vikings’ 53-man roster. Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he’s out for at least the first six games of the season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Redskins reportedly claimed offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings off waivers on Sunday. Clemmings was waived by the Vikings on Saturday.