Randy Moss not worried about ‘political war’ over Hall of Fame

There aren’t many players in history with Hall of Fame credentials as impressive as Randy Moss.

The Minnesota Vikings’ legend, who will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor prior to Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints, ranks third all time in receiving yards and second in touchdowns.

But the Hall of Fame committee’s decision to make Terrell Owens wait to be inducted has put Moss’s candidacy in question. Owens ranks second in yards and third in touchdowns.

On a conference call to discuss the Vikings-Saints matchup and the Ring of Honor induction, Moss said he won’t campaign for a spot in the Hall.

“I know deep down in my heart, when it’s all said and done, I know where I stand and I stand up there with the greats,” Moss said. “First ballot or not, I understand what it is, it’s a political war and I was one of those guys, I didn’t play and I don’t intend to play into politics.”

The Hall of Fame has been slow to honor wide receivers. It took fellow Viking legend Cris Carter until 2013 to receive his bust in Canton.

“All I know is that I played to the best of my ability. I put my mark, I put my stamp, I put my name, I put my family’s name on the game of football,” Moss said. “The National Football League, you can’t get any higher and wherever people hold me at, wherever they put me, that’s up to them.”