Randy Moss and several other Vikings greats are among 108 Hall of Fame nominees

Canton isn’t calling yet, but it’s getting the phone numbers ready.

Former Vikings Randy Moss, Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Donovan McNabb, Herschel Walker, Matt Birk, Steve Hutchinson and Gary Anderson are among the 108 candidates. Moss is one of 11 first-year eligible players.

They’ll cut the list from 108 down to 25 semi-finalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The final vote will be done by the Hall of Fame selection committee on Feb. 3 in Minneapolis, the day before the Super Bowl.

Will Moss, one of the best wide receivers to play the game, be selected on the first ballot? Judd Zulgad wrote in February that you shouldn’t count on it.