If Remmers can’t play vs. Lions, the Vikings have depth in Hill

Starting right tackle Mike Remmers did not participate in Thursday’s practice, leaving his status for Sunday vs. Detroit in question.

After last year’s struggles with injuries, the first reaction to seeing a lineman out of practice is: Here we go again. But this time around, the Minnesota Vikings feel more confident in their No. 3 tackle Rashod Hill’s ability to step in if need be.

During training camp, Hill took the majority of the first-team reps for several weeks while starter Riley Reiff recovered from a back injury. He went up against Everson Griffen on a daily basis during that time.

In Week 17 last season, Hill saw his lone NFL action and the former Jacksonvile Jaguars’ practice squad lineman performed well – even so much to get a shout out from GM Rick Spielman in his opening press conference of training camp.

“I’m coming along,” Hill said Wednesday. “I’m learning from [veteran linemen], and if I had any mistakes in practice, I try to memorize it and cut it out and get better.”

In early August, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur pointed out the improvement in Hill’s game from the time he arrived in Minnesota in mid-November 2016 until camp.

“He certainly benefited from more reps than we thought he would get against our front line guys on defense, and he’s making steady progress,” Shumur said. “We really like the path that he is on….we see steady progress in him and he is certainly a big body with long arms and is a guy that has a chance to be a good player.”