Bradford inactive, Case Keenum to start for Vikings vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings will start Case Keenum against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sam Bradford is officially inactive.
#Vikings Inactives:
8 Sam Bradford
12 Rodney Adams
24 Tramaine Brock
63 Danny Isidora
76 Aviante Collins
90 Tashawn Bower
94 Jaleel Johnson
— Vikings PR (@VikingsPR) September 17, 2017
Bradford is out with a knee issue. He was limited in practice this week by discomfort in his knee. ESPN reported that he underwent an MRI, which came back negative.
Bradford took warm-ups prior to Sunday’s game, but was moving gingerly.
Cornerback Tramaine Brock is also inactive, which indicates Xavier Rhodes will be ready to face off with Antonio Brown.
Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details