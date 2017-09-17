LISTEN NOW

vikings

Bradford inactive, Case Keenum to start for Vikings vs. Steelers

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 17, 2017 10:27 am

The Minnesota Vikings will start Case Keenum against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sam Bradford is officially inactive.

Bradford is out with a knee issue. He was limited in practice this week by discomfort in his knee. ESPN reported that he underwent an MRI, which came back negative.

Bradford took warm-ups prior to Sunday’s game, but was moving gingerly.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock is also inactive, which indicates Xavier Rhodes will be ready to face off with Antonio Brown.

If needed, can Case Keenum beat the Pittsburgh Steelers?

 

Vikings
  • Gordon Guffey

    Well I miss this call ~ LOL ~ Better they be smart with Bradford ~

    I want lie I had hoped Bradford was finally be the QB the Vikings have been looking for since Favre first season with the Vikings ~ Many times players out play their injury bugs ~ We will have to wait and see what they get out of him the rest of the season ~

    It may be time for Spielman to thing about moving up in the 2018 draft ~ Not planing on moving up ~ Just thinking about moving up ~

  • Drediock

    I keep hearing how the Steelers should win this game. Some think easily.
    In week 1 the Steelers beat the Browns 21-18
    In 2016 the Browns win loss record was 1-15.
    Beating a 1-15 team by 3 points does NOT make you a powerhouse by any rational measure





vikings

