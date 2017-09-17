Bradford inactive, Case Keenum to start for Vikings vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings will start Case Keenum against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sam Bradford is officially inactive.

#Vikings Inactives:

8 Sam Bradford

12 Rodney Adams

24 Tramaine Brock

63 Danny Isidora

76 Aviante Collins

90 Tashawn Bower

94 Jaleel Johnson — Vikings PR (@VikingsPR) September 17, 2017

Bradford is out with a knee issue. He was limited in practice this week by discomfort in his knee. ESPN reported that he underwent an MRI, which came back negative.

Bradford took warm-ups prior to Sunday’s game, but was moving gingerly.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock is also inactive, which indicates Xavier Rhodes will be ready to face off with Antonio Brown.