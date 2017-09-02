Report: Forbath wins kicking competition

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Minnesota Vikings have picked Kai Forbath over Marshall Koehn as their kicker.

The #Vikings have some kicker news: Kai Forbath has won the job, as of now. Rookie Marshall Koehn was informed of his release, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

Forbath signed as a free agent midway through last season after the Vikings released Blair Walsh. He went 15-for-15 on field goals after taking over.

Koehn, a free agent kicker from Iowa, hit a 58-yard kick against the 49ers, but missed on a 47-yard field goal later in the game. Forbath did not miss any of his preseason attempts.