Report: Forbath wins kicking competition

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 2, 2017 9:47 am
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath (2) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Minnesota Vikings have picked Kai Forbath over Marshall Koehn as their kicker.

Forbath signed as a free agent midway through last season after the Vikings released Blair Walsh. He went 15-for-15 on field goals after taking over.

Koehn, a free agent kicker from Iowa, hit a 58-yard kick against the 49ers, but missed on a 47-yard field goal later in the game. Forbath did not miss any of his preseason attempts.

  • Jeeves

    Don’t know what to think about this. Sure Kai is a little more reliable with some kicks, but his kickoffs are too easy to run back. It’s like he’s the one lobbing balls from the mound during the homerun derby.





