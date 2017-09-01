LISTEN NOW

Report: Saints’ receiver Snead suspended for matchup with Vikings

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 1, 2017 4:38 pm

It appears Drew Brees will be without one of his top receivers when the New Orleans Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings on opening night. ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that Willie Snead has been suspended for the first three games of the season.

Snead caught 72 passes for 895 yards and  four touchdowns for New Orleans last season.

His absence is a big break for the Vikings, who will be using a new slot corner – likely Mackensie Alexander – after losing Captain Munnerlyn in free agency.

