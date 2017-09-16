LISTEN NOW

Report: Sam Bradford will be gametime decision

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 16, 2017 9:19 pm
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will be a gametime decision on Sunday when the Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Bradford participated in practice on a limited basis this week because of swelling and discomfort in his knee and underwent an MRI, which ESPN reported came back negative.

The Vikings activated practice squad quarterback Kyle Sloter on Sunday and waived DB Antone Exum.

If Bradford cannot play, the Vikings will turn to veteran backup Case Keenum.

