Sam Bradford will not play vs. Bucs, Mike Zimmer says

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 22, 2017 12:06 pm
Nov 13, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) stands on the sidelines against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mystery Knee Theatre continues.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed earlier reports Friday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will not play Sunday against the Bucs.

Earlier Friday, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that Bradford will not play on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Bradford was not present at the beginning of practice on Friday.

He was questionable last week prior to the Vikings’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after taking some warm-up tosses, the Vikings elected to sit him against the Steelers. In Bradford’s place, Case Keenum went 20-for-37 with 167 yards and did not throw a touchdown or interception.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Bradford will see Dr. James Andrews, who did the surgeries on Bradford’s knee.

Leave A Comment
  • Based God

    Another unwatchable loss for the Vikings if true.

  • Yawn

    This is unfortunate. The Vikings are going to waste years of a vaunted defense because they can never find a legit franchise starting QB. Let the QB carousel begin…again.

    • Wilbur One

      Keenum will start, but if he goes down, we simply insert Mr What’s-His-Name. Nothing to worry about.

  • GoodByeBlueMonday1

    Vikings four and nine last thirteen games and only going to get worse. Interesting to see players Vikings have dumped are starting for other teams. Time to question the coaching.

    • Troy Ricklefs

      Because clearly Bradford’s injury is the coaches’ fault.

    • David Prestin

      What’s that have to do with qb injuries?

    • Based God

      This failed season means Spielman should be fired too.

    • Luis “TGO Fate”

      You mean like Willie Beavers being signed to the Patriots and then being released? Or how about TJ Clemmings to the Redskins? Audie Cole to the Saints to be released? Is Alex Boone playing that well? Charles Johnson has how many TD’s this season?? John Sullivan is making a HUGE impact in San Francisco! Not to mention what Rhett Ellison has accomplished…

  • David Prestin

    Well, if his Dr says he needs surgery again he should just retire. Kind of clears up the QB questions for next yr. Teddy will be starter unless keenum or the new kid take vikes to playoffs.

    • Carl A Brodin

      If Easton has another bad game then put Danny Izadora in there.

      • Luis “TGO Fate”

        You move Berger to LG and start Isidora at RG. That’s where he has the most experience and most of his reps came on that side. Makes no sense to switch Isidora to the other side and have him start.

    • Wilbur One

      He can’t retire yet because he’s only made $100 million so far and that’s only half way there.

  • Tokey Frankenhemp

    Well, heavens to Betsy!!!

  • Mark L

    Trade all our qbs and spielman and spirano and a late round pick and a marble and some monkey chow never when your going to run into monkeys
    for Eli manning





