Sam Bradford will not play vs. Bucs, Mike Zimmer says

Mystery Knee Theatre continues.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed earlier reports Friday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will not play Sunday against the Bucs.

Earlier Friday, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that Bradford will not play on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Source: Vikings QB Sam Bradford is not expected to play Sunday. Knee didn't respond well to practice work this… https://t.co/qKskOM7uLR — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 22, 2017

Bradford was not present at the beginning of practice on Friday.

He was questionable last week prior to the Vikings’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after taking some warm-up tosses, the Vikings elected to sit him against the Steelers. In Bradford’s place, Case Keenum went 20-for-37 with 167 yards and did not throw a touchdown or interception.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Bradford will see Dr. James Andrews, who did the surgeries on Bradford’s knee.