Report: Teddy Bridgewater will be ‘ready to go’ when eligible to come off PUP list

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 25, 2017 10:32 am
Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) laughs prior to the preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list in three weeks. Pro Football Talk is reporting that Bridgewater will be ready to return as soon as the rules allow.

PFT’s Mike Florio wrote:

“One source with knowledge of the situation says that Bridgewater will be ready to go, but that the Vikings likely will proceed with caution.”

Bridgewater has not practiced with the Vikings since suffering a severe knee injury prior to the start of the 2016 season.

Current starter Sam Bradford is day-to-day, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. Backup Case Keenum has started the last two games as Bradford deals with a knee injury. It was reported Sunday that Bradford does not have structural damage in his knee.

  • Matthew Rowe

    This situation could get real muddy if Sam isn’t fully healthy by then. Also if Case keeps letting it loose and getting deep completions, can he possibly be the odd man out? Let the soap opera begin!

  • Andre Esters

    When all this QB drama started to gain traction, it mostly was over what will Minnesota do with 2 viable QB’s in 2018… now its a gauntlet race, who will even make it to 2018!





