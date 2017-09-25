Report: Teddy Bridgewater will be ‘ready to go’ when eligible to come off PUP list

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list in three weeks. Pro Football Talk is reporting that Bridgewater will be ready to return as soon as the rules allow.

PFT’s Mike Florio wrote:

“One source with knowledge of the situation says that Bridgewater will be ready to go, but that the Vikings likely will proceed with caution.”

Bridgewater has not practiced with the Vikings since suffering a severe knee injury prior to the start of the 2016 season.

Current starter Sam Bradford is day-to-day, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. Backup Case Keenum has started the last two games as Bradford deals with a knee injury. It was reported Sunday that Bradford does not have structural damage in his knee.