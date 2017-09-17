LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Report: Sam Bradford will be gametime decision

Report: Teddy Bridgewater will be ready to play by mid-season

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 17, 2017 9:52 am

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expects to be ready to return by the middle of this season.

Earlier this offseason, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer that he was optimistic about a mid-season return for Bridgewater, who missed al of 2016 with a severe knee injury.

Bridgewater is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he is expected to stay for at least the first six weeks of the season. If he is taken off the PUP list after Week 6, his contract will toll to next season, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment




Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Report: Sam Bradford will be gametime decision