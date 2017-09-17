Report: Teddy Bridgewater will be ready to play by mid-season

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expects to be ready to return by the middle of this season.

As #Vikings QB Sam Bradford arrives today… a discussion about what to do with Teddy Bridgewater, who I'm told will be ready midseason: pic.twitter.com/JOpkCIly5W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2017

Earlier this offseason, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer that he was optimistic about a mid-season return for Bridgewater, who missed al of 2016 with a severe knee injury.

Bridgewater is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he is expected to stay for at least the first six weeks of the season. If he is taken off the PUP list after Week 6, his contract will toll to next season, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.