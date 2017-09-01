Report: Vikings acquire cornerback via trade with Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired cornerback Tramaine Brock in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to an NFL Network report.

Seahawks are finalizing a trade with the Vikings to send CB Tramaine Brock to Minnesota, source says. Busy day in Seattle. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2017

The Star Tribune reported Friday that the Vikings have released corners Jabari Price and Tre Roberson as they cut the roster down to 53.

Seahawks are trading CB Tramaine Brock to Minnesota for a conditional 7th-round pick, as @ZobelSports said. Seahawks wheeling. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

Brock spent the first seven years of his career with the 49ers, starting 40 of 80 total games and 31 of those starts over the last two years. He has 11 career interceptions and ranked 21st by Pro Football Focus rankings last season.

Brock recently had domestic violence charges dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Brock was accused of punching and trying to strangle his girlfriend during an April 6 dispute . Prosecutors said one of the strangling attempts occurred while she was pregnant.

The 49ers released Brock in April, one day after he was arrested.

The Vikings’ cornerback situation is somewhat unclear heading into the season after nickel corner Mackensie Alexander played the entire first half of Thursday’s preseason finale.