Report: Vikings cut OL TJ Clemmings

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from one of their 2015 and 2016 starting tackles According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings have releases TJ Clemmings, who was moved this offseason from tackle to guard.

The move was expected after Clemmings dropped to the third team and didn’t play at all during the Vikings’ second preseason game.

Clemmings was ranked as the NFL’s second worst tackle by Pro Football Focus last season.

The strong play of rookie Danny Isidora may have also contributed to the Vikings’ decision.

Cornerback Jabari Price tweeted that he has been let go. The Pioneer Press is reporting that tight end Josiah Price will be released.