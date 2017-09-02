Report: Vikings cut starting guard Alex Boone

After spending the entire offseason with the starting offensive line, Alex Boone is no longer a Minnesota Vikings.

Sources say the Vikings are releasing Alex Boone. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) September 2, 2017

The move is likely scheme related. The Vikings are switching to zone running scheme, that requires guards to be mobile on outside zone runs. Against the San Francisco 49ers, Boone noticeably struggled, once getting blown up by linebacker Ruben Foster, who then tackled running back Dalvin Cook.

Center Pat Elflein, a third-round pick this year, has performed up to the Vikings’ hopes and will likely start at center while Nick Easton will likely fill Boone’s spot at left guard. Easton started a handful of games at center last season and has been mixing in and out with Elflein at center for the majority of the offseason.

Boone’s disposition might not have helped his case either. He had a tendency to make headlines, including saying, “Over my dead f—ing body,” in Mankato when he was asked about comments made by the Packers’ president about wanting to reach the Super Bowl in Minnesota.