Report: Vikings haven’t ruled out Bridgewater playing this year

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings are expected to keep quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the beginning of the season, but haven’t ruled out the possibility of a return in 2017.

One move coming before Saturday: #Vikings are expected to keep QB Teddy Bridgewater on PUP for 6 games. Haven’t ruled out him playing in ‘17 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told FOX Sports’s Jay Glazer last week that a return this season is possible.

The CBA allows for the Vikings to toll Bridgwater’s contract over to next season if he remains on the PUP for the first six weeks. However, there is a possibility Bridgewater and the NFLPA could fight the rule and file a grievance.

Bridgewater has spoken publicly just twice since suffering a severe knee injury on August 30, 2016. The Vikings’ QB told reporters at the beginning of camp that he believes he will return to the field at some point.