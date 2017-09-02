Report: Vikings to put Datone Jones on IR, may part ways

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Vikings defensive tackle Datone Jones has been placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury, but the team could still move on from their offseason signee.

The #Vikings are placing DE Datone Jones (shoulder) on Injured Reserve, source said. Likely will reach an injury settlement to be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

The Vikings attempted to move Jones from outside linebacker to defensive tackle and the experiment did not go as they had anticipated. Rookie Jaleel Johnson outplayed Jones during camp, wrapping up the three-technique spot.