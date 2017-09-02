LISTEN NOW

vikings

Report: Vikings to put Datone Jones on IR, may part ways

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 2, 2017 1:59 pm

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Vikings defensive tackle Datone Jones has been placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury, but the team could still move on from their offseason signee.

The Vikings attempted to move Jones from outside linebacker to defensive tackle and the experiment did not go as they had anticipated. Rookie Jaleel Johnson outplayed Jones during camp, wrapping up the three-technique spot.

