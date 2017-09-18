Report: Vikings QB Sam Bradford ‘believed to have a bone bruise’

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was expected to be a gametime decision Sunday against the Steelers, and when gametime rolled around, it became clear that he was not going to play.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the injury that kept him from the game is believed to be a bone bruise.

#Vikings QB Sam Bradford is believed to have a bone bruise, source said. They’ll see how his knee responds to an injection and go from there — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2017

It’s not clear how the knee would respond to a cortisone injection, but according to various reports, the good news is that the issue is not a recurrence of Bradford’s ACL injuries from the past. That’s the silver lining for now.

Bradford missed Sunday’s game and backup QB Case Keenum filled in for him. Keenum completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts for 167 and no touchdowns in the Vikings’ loss 26-9 loss. That’s just 4.5 yards per attempt, and that’s not very good. He was far from the only problem Sunday, but it was a demonstrable step back from the Vikings’ week 1 home win against the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said after Sunday’s game that Bradford would be “fine,” whether he returned next week or in six weeks. That may have raised the level of concern among Vikings fans, although Zimmer walked back those comments Monday, when he told reporters that he was being facetious with the six-week timeline.

In any case, it’s plausible that this becomes a weekly issue for the Vikings. The health of Bradford’s knee should be a significant factor with regard to their chances of competing for an NFC North title.

