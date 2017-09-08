LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: No more excuses: Vikings have put Sam Bradford in position to succeed

Report: Vikings release DL Datone Jones

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 8, 2017 5:31 pm

When Datone Jones arrived in Minnesota, he was excited to get the chance to play against his old team, the Green Bay Packers. At least as a member of the Vikings, he will not get that opportunity.

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Vikings have cut Jones off of injured reserve.

Jones was signed by the Vikings to switch from outside linebacker to three-technique defensive tackle, but struggled to make the transition as quickly as the Vikings wanted. He was beaten out for the backup spot behind Tom Johnson by fourth-round pick Jaleel Johnson, who had several strong preseason games.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment




Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: No more excuses: Vikings have put Sam Bradford in position to succeed