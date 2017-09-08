Report: Vikings release DL Datone Jones

When Datone Jones arrived in Minnesota, he was excited to get the chance to play against his old team, the Green Bay Packers. At least as a member of the Vikings, he will not get that opportunity.

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Vikings have cut Jones off of injured reserve.

Source: the Vikings have cut DL Datone Jones off of injured reserve. Short stay in Minnesota for the former Packer. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2017

Jones was signed by the Vikings to switch from outside linebacker to three-technique defensive tackle, but struggled to make the transition as quickly as the Vikings wanted. He was beaten out for the backup spot behind Tom Johnson by fourth-round pick Jaleel Johnson, who had several strong preseason games.