Report: Vikings to sign No. 3 QB Sloter to active roster

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly sign practice squad quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster.

The @Vikings have signed @KyleSloter to their active roster. Congratulations to one of the hardest working individuals I know. #NeverGiveUp — Miles Garrett (@MilesMGarrett) September 16, 2017

The move might be a precaution or it could be a sign that starting quarterback Sam Bradford won’t be available to start for the Vikings on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bradford has been limited all week in practice with a knee injury. ESPN reported that the Vikings’ starter had an MRI on the knee this week because of swelling and discomfort.

To open the season, Bradford posted 346 yards and three touchdowns in one of the league’s best Week 1 performances.

If Bradford can’t start, the Vikings will turn to backup Case Keenum.