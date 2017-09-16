LISTEN NOW

Report: Vikings to sign No. 3 QB Sloter to active roster

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 16, 2017 1:17 pm
Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly sign practice squad quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster.

The move might be a precaution or it could be a sign that starting quarterback Sam Bradford won’t be available to start for the Vikings on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bradford has been limited all week in practice with a knee injury. ESPN reported that the Vikings’ starter had an MRI on the knee this week because of swelling and discomfort.

To open the season, Bradford posted 346 yards and three touchdowns in one of the league’s best Week 1 performances.

If Bradford can’t start, the Vikings will turn to backup Case Keenum.

