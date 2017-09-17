Rhodes, Barr and Griffen strong in Vikings’ loss to Steelers

Xavier Rhodes’ matchup with Antonio Brown was the most hyped CB vs WR battle in the NFL in Week 2. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings, a terrific performance by Rhodes was overshadowed by the team’s poor offensive showing and over 100 penalty yards in the Vikings’ 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not shy away from his No. 1 wide receiver, but had little success when targeting Brown.

Big Ben threw in Brown’s direction eight times while he was guarded by Rhodes and the 2014 and 2015 leader in receptions only grabbed four of those passes for 54 yards according to Pro Football Focus data. Brown did draw one penalty on Rhodes for 22 yards.

The performance by the Vikings’ Pro Bowl corner is one of his most impressive when shadowing a top receiver, especially since he was battling a hip injury. Though Rhodes holding Odell Beckham to a career low in yards remains his signature shutdown game.

Rhodes wasn’t the only defender to have a good game against the Steelers. Linebacker Anthony Barr, who is looking to bounce back from a down 2016 season, was targeted seven times and only allowed 36 yards in the passing game, picked up one QB hurry and helped contain Le’Veon Bell to just 3.2 yards per carry.

Barr, who finished with nine tackles, was also battling injury. He was held out of practice twice during the week with a hamstring issue.

Everson Griffen had a dominant game on the edge, sacking Roethlisberger twice and adding two more pressures.

The Vikings’ defense was hampered by Trae Waynes’ struggles in Pittsburgh. He allowed two catches for 60 yards and had a 51-yard pass interference penalty that set up a touchdown.

The secondary will be tested again next week against the Tampa Bay Bucs, who bring two of the best receivers in the NFL in Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.