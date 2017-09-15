If Rhodes is slowed by injury, how will the Vikings contain Antonio Brown?

It’s normally a good thing if the Minnesota Vikings’ injury report only has three players listed as “Questionable” and none designated as “Out.” But in this case, all three “Questionable” Vikings are key players in Sam Bradford, Anthony Barr and Xavier Rhodes.

The Vikings’ No. 1 corner was expected to shadow Pittsburgh Steelers’ superstar receiver Antonio Brown, who averages 126 receptions per year over the last three seasons and gained 182 yards in the opener against Cleveland.

Rhodes’ injury – a hip issue, according to the injury report – isn’t exactly ideal for the league’s most shifty receiver.

“He does a great job with his releases.,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said of Brown. “Whether a guy is pressed or whether a guy is off he’s shown the ability to create space in the opening five yards he does a good job of that which allows him to get further down the field.”

Not only does Brown’s quickness at the line of scrimmage create problems for a corner, but the fact that he is used in the slot at times forces a shadowing cornerback to have to adjust the possibility of Brown going either direction.

“They move him all over the place and do a good job of getting him the ball with their route concepts down the field,” Edwards said. “It’ll be a tough test for us this week. We’re really going to have to work diligently to make sure we handle the leverage and the coverage on him as they move him around.”

So if Rhodes either can’t play or is slowed too much to track Brown 1-on-1 for the entire game, how will the Vikings go about matching up with the Pro Bowl receiver?

Play sides

Last year, the Vikings mixed Rhodes’ assignments between shadowing receivers and just playing his side. For example, against the Giants, he tracked Odell Beckham Jr all over the field, but versus Carolina, he stayed on one side and did not match up with Kelvin Benjamin alone.

If he’s restricted to one side, Rhodes can use the sideline to his advantage rather than having to move all over the field when Brown is in the slot. Also, Martavis Bryant is a good receiver who acts as a deep threat, averaging 17.0 yards per catch for his career. Rhodes could be valuable sticking to one side and facing Brown when he’s on that side or Bryant.

Use Tramaine Brock

The Vikings acquired Brock from Seattle to either start a nickel corner or provide more depth. If Rhodes can’t play, Terence Newman could remain at nickel and Brock could take over the role of shadowing Brown. In fact, it might be easier for a newcomer to the defense to stick to one receiver. Brock is experienced, having been a starting corner since 2013, and has quick enough feet to match up with an undersized/speedy receiver.

Brock could also be used to mix in with Rhodes if the Vikings’ Pro Bowler isn’t 100% but can still play a good percentage of snaps.

Using Trae Waynes in the shutdown role is probably not an option. He’s a much better matchup for Bryant because of his size and straight-line speed than he is playing against a shifty, small receiver.

Over the top

Lots of teams try to keep a safety involved when facing Antonio Brown, but few teams have a safety of Harrison Smith’s caliber. Brown is fantastic on fade routes. If he gains a step on the corner, he can beat most DBs for the ball, but if Smith is over the top, the Vikings’ star safety might be able to deter Ben Roethlisberger from throwing 50-50 passes.

Pass rush

Whether Rhodes is in the game or not, the Vikings’ pass rush is its best weapon against Antonio Brown. The longer Roethlisberger has to throw, the more Brown becomes a deep threat. And if Big Ben can move within the pocket, he and Brown improvise brilliantly together.

Bottom line

If Rhodes is slowed or cannot play, the Vikings have options, but not being able to create an “island” situation puts more pressure on the rest of the defense to control other weapons like Le’Veon Bell and Bryant.