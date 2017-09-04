With rosters set, Vikings’ Super Bowl odds are out

According to the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas, the Minnesota Vikings have the 13th best odds to win the Super Bowl at home, tied with the Cardinals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles and Texans.
In the NFC, the Packers and Seahawks are tied for the best odds, with the Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Saints and Panthers all ahead of the Vikings.
Via ESPN, here are the complete odds:
|TEAM
|OPENING ODDS
|CURRENT ODDS
|New England Patriots
|6-1
|11-4
|Green Bay Packers
|12-1
|8-1
|Oakland Raiders
|20-1
|8-1
|Seattle Seahawks
|12-1
|8-1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|10-1
|10-1
|Dallas Cowboys
|10-1
|12-1
|New York Giants
|25-1
|12-1
|Atlanta Falcons
|16-1
|16-1
|Tennessee Titans
|40-1
|20-1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|20-1
|25-1
|New Orleans Saints
|80-1
|25-1
|Carolina Panthers
|20-1
|30-1
|Arizona Cardinals
|25-1
|40-1
|Denver Broncos
|20-1
|40-1
|Minnesota Vikings
|25-1
|40-1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|40-1
|40-1
|Houston Texans
|60-1
|40-1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|60-1
|40-1
|Baltimore Ravens
|25-1
|50-1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|80-1
|60-1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|50-1
|80-1
|Indianapolis Colts
|25-1
|100-1
|Detroit Lions
|60-1
|100-1
|Washington Redskins
|50-1
|100-1
|Los Angeles Rams
|100-1
|100-1
|Miami Dolphins
|40-1
|100-1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|80-1
|100-1
|Chicago Bears
|100-1
|100-1
|San Francisco 49ers
|300-1
|100-1
|Cleveland Browns
|300-1
|100-1
|Buffalo Bills
|80-1
|200-1
|New York Jets
|100-1
|1000-1
