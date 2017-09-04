LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Did the Vikings give up too soon on Clemmings, Beavers?

With rosters set, Vikings’ Super Bowl odds are out

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 4, 2017 11:26 pm
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas, the Minnesota Vikings have the 13th best odds to win the Super Bowl at home, tied with the Cardinals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles and Texans.

In the NFC, the Packers and Seahawks are tied for the best odds, with the Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Saints and Panthers all ahead of the Vikings.

Via ESPN, here are the complete odds:

Super Bowl LII Odds
TEAM OPENING ODDS CURRENT ODDS
New England Patriots 6-1 11-4
Green Bay Packers 12-1 8-1
Oakland Raiders 20-1 8-1
Seattle Seahawks 12-1 8-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 10-1 10-1
Dallas Cowboys 10-1 12-1
New York Giants 25-1 12-1
Atlanta Falcons 16-1 16-1
Tennessee Titans 40-1 20-1
Kansas City Chiefs 20-1 25-1
New Orleans Saints 80-1 25-1
Carolina Panthers 20-1 30-1
Arizona Cardinals 25-1 40-1
Denver Broncos 20-1 40-1
Minnesota Vikings 25-1 40-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-1 40-1
Houston Texans 60-1 40-1
Philadelphia Eagles 60-1 40-1
Baltimore Ravens 25-1 50-1
Los Angeles Chargers 80-1 60-1
Cincinnati Bengals 50-1 80-1
Indianapolis Colts 25-1 100-1
Detroit Lions 60-1 100-1
Washington Redskins 50-1 100-1
Los Angeles Rams 100-1 100-1
Miami Dolphins 40-1 100-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 80-1 100-1
Chicago Bears 100-1 100-1
San Francisco 49ers 300-1 100-1
Cleveland Browns 300-1 100-1
Buffalo Bills 80-1 200-1
New York Jets 100-1 1000-1

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment




Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Did the Vikings give up too soon on Clemmings, Beavers?