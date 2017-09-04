With rosters set, Vikings’ Super Bowl odds are out

According to the Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas, the Minnesota Vikings have the 13th best odds to win the Super Bowl at home, tied with the Cardinals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles and Texans.

In the NFC, the Packers and Seahawks are tied for the best odds, with the Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Saints and Panthers all ahead of the Vikings.

Via ESPN, here are the complete odds: