Sam Bradford, Anthony Barr limited in Thursday’s practice

We remain in wait-and-see mode on Sam Bradford’s status.

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He missed last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. Bradford said on Wednesday that he did not know whether his knee would heal enough to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at US Bank Stadium this Sunday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was also limited with a hamstring injury. Barr played every snap against the Steelers and performed well despite his ailment.

On Tampa Bay’s side, explosive linebacker Kwon Alexander did not participate in practice for the second straight day, but told local media that he would be ready to play against the Vikings.

Star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was limited in Bucs practice after missing Wednesday’s workout.

Cornerback Brent Grimes was also limited with a shoulder injury.