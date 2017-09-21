LISTEN NOW

Sam Bradford, Anthony Barr limited in Thursday’s practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 21, 2017 3:23 pm
Nov 24, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lions win 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

We remain in wait-and-see mode on Sam Bradford’s status.

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He missed last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. Bradford said on Wednesday that he did not know whether his knee would heal enough to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at US Bank Stadium this Sunday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was also limited with a hamstring injury. Barr played every snap against the Steelers and performed well despite his ailment.

On Tampa Bay’s side, explosive linebacker Kwon Alexander did not participate in practice for the second straight day, but told local media that he would be ready to play against the Vikings.

Star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was limited in Bucs practice after missing Wednesday’s workout.

Cornerback Brent Grimes was also limited with a shoulder injury.

Vikings vikings
  • linus

    On an unrelated topic, since Coller is so fond of quoting PFF, I can only imagine he thinks the Vikings should take Rhodes (rated the 87th out of 106 CBs) out of the line-up and replace him Alexander (29th).

    • linus

      In fact, Rhodes is ranked just barely ahead of Waynes… you know, Waynes… the guy who has given up 11 catches (two of which were each for 50+ yards) on 12 targets and a 49-yard pass interference penalty.

  • styx rogan

    he out 4 six weeks





