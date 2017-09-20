Sam Bradford limited in Wednesday’s practice

Sam Bradford Knee Watch 2017 continued Wednesday as the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback practiced on a limited basis.

When Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer was asked when he will made a decision on a starting quarterback for this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Bucs, he responded: “Sunday,” and called Bradford day-to-day.

Bradford said Wednesday that he injured the knee during the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

“I think we figure that out as we go,” Bradford said. “Hopefully it continues to get better each day and we’ll look back in a few days or whenever that time is and hopefully it’s something that we’re not having to deal with again. If it’s something that lingers and we have to deal with it, then we’ll figure out the best approach on how to manage it.”

Also on the injury report, Anthony Barr was limited with a hamstring injury. He missed two practices last week, but turned in a strong performance on Sunday.

Xavier Rhodes, who battled a hip injury leading up to the game against Pittsburgh, was a full participant.