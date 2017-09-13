Sam Bradford named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It’s been a long time since a Minnesota Vikings quarterback put up numbers like Sam Bradford did on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. His 346-yard, three-touchdown performance has earned the Vikings’ quarterback NFC Offensive Player of the Week – making him the first Minnesota QB to receive the award since Brett Favre in 2009.

In fact, under Mike Zimmer, receiver Stefon Diggs is the only other offensive player to receive the Player of the Week award. All the others are on defense or special teams.

Bradford walked away from Week 1 as the league’s second rated passer behind Kansas City’s Alex Smith and scored the highest mark in ESPN’s QBR stat, which weighs game situations.