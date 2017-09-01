Teddy Bridgewater gives emotional sideline interview

If you were wondering if Teddy Bridgewater’s overwhelmingly positive attitude has changed over the last year, he showed on Thursday night that it has not.

Bridgewater was interviewed by sideline reporter Greg Coleman. During the two-minute chat, the Vikings’ quarterback discussed his recovery from a catastrophic knee injury suffered 366 days prior to the matchup with the Dolphins.

“These guys have been great, they’ve continued to reassure that everything’s going to be alright,” Bridgewater said. “At the end of the day, I’m able to stand on this sideline with these guys and root these on. The guys ask me, ‘Man, how [do] you have so much energy tonight?’ I’m like, hey, I feel like I’m out there playing. This game just means so much to me, whatever I can do to make an impact, whether it’s one the field, on the sideline, that’s my purpose.”

Bridgewater is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he will likely remain through the beginning of the season. Head coach Mike Zimmer told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer last week that Bridgewater might be able to return by the middle of the season.

“It’s a grind and I love it, embrace it, every day it’s a new challenge,” Bridgewater said. “I’m motivated by these guys. I have my days where I come to work and I feed off those guys’ energy and those guys have been great during this entire process.”

Coleman asked the 24-year-old quarterback to go through his daily routine during camp.

“Every day I start with the training staff, go to meetings, do some therapy, go on the field, do some more work, finish up some therapy, maybe get a workout in or something, then go home and do it all again,” Bridgewater said.

The Vikings’ QB said at the beginning of camp that he does not have a timeline for his recovery, but fully believes that he will return to the field.

Bridgewater was asked where his positive attitude came from. He responded:

“My family, my grandmother, my mom, they all passed it on to me,” he said. “I feel like it’s a great trait to have. I think I have an old soul. It’s been very helpful to me at this point in my career and I feel like it’s going to take me even further.”