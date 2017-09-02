Tramaine Brock could be facing discipline from NFL after allegations of domestic violence

The Vikings reportedly acquired cornerback Tramaine Brock in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday with the anticipation that he might be able to help by playing inside in their nickel defense.

But there remains a chance Brock could be facing discipline from the league that would take him off the field for multiple games.

Brock was arrested in April on suspicion of domestic violence, leading to him being released a day later by the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks signed the veteran to a one-year, $980,000 deal in August after his case was dismissed – the Vikings also showed interest – but just because the legal system is done with Brock doesn’t mean the NFL won’t act.

Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman, said in an e-mail to 1500 ESPN on Saturday afternoon that “the matter remains under review,” when it comes to Brock’s case.

This is important when you consider the NFL handed Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott a six-game suspension last month, despite the fact he was not arrested and no charges were filed by Ohio authorities against him after accusations of domestic violence emerged a year ago.

The NFL, however, launched its own investigation and handed down a lengthy suspension that is now being appealed and appears headed for the courts.

Brock recently had the domestic violence charges dropped because of insufficient evidence. He was accused of punching and trying to strangle his girlfriend during an April 6 dispute . Prosecutors said one of the strangling attempts occurred while she was pregnant.

Brock, who reportedly will cost the Vikings a seventh-round pick, spent the first seven years of his career with the 49ers, starting 40 of 80 total games and 31 of those starts over the last two years. He has 11 career interceptions and ranked 21st by Pro Football Focus rankings last season.