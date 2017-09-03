Vikings claim tight end off waivers from 49ers as Bucky Hodges fails to stick on roster

Bucky Hodges’ time on the Vikings’ 53-man roster didn’t last long.

The rookie sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech was waived/injured on Sunday, according to ESPN. The move was made so the Vikings could make room for tight end Blake Bell, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Hodges was one of three tight ends the Vikings kept during Saturday’s cuts.

The 26-year-old Bell was a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma by San Francisco in 2015 and caught 15 passes for 186 yards in 14 games (five starts) that year. Last season, he played in 13 games and had four receptions for 85 yards before being putting on injured reserve in December.

Bell, who appeared against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in the third preseason game this summer, was waived in San Francisco’s final cut down on Saturday.

Bell, who is 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, began his career at Oklahoma playing quarterback, but was moved to tight end in 2014.