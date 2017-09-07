Vikings cornerback Tramaine Brock limited in practice because of groin injury

The Vikings acquired Tramaine Brock from Seattle last weekend, hoping that the veteran can play inside in the nickel defense. But getting Brock up to speed is going to be a challenge, especially with the cornerback only taking part in a limited portion of Thursday’s practice because of a groin injury.

The Vikings, who will open the regular season on Monday night against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium, also had two other players limited in practice. Guard Danny Isidora, a fifth-round pick, has a knee injury and defensive end Brian Robison, beginning his 11th NFL season, is dealing with a groin injury.

Cornerback Marcus Sherels, who also returns punts, and backup safety Anthony Harris were both able to take part in all of practice but were listed with foot and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness), tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), linebacker Nate Stupar (hamstring) and long snapper Jon Dorenbos (illness) did not practice for the Saints. Linebacker Stephone Anthony (ankle) and backup quarterback Chase Daniel (ankle) were limited.