Did the Vikings give up too soon on Clemmings, Beavers?

It didn’t take TJ Clemmings or Willie Beavers long to find work after being released Saturday afternoon by the Minnesota Vikings. Washington signed Clemmings on Sunday and Beavers inked a deal with the New England Patriots Monday afternoon.

The release of Clemmings wasn’t surprising to anyone who has watched Minnesota Vikings football over the last two years or owns a Pro Football Focus subscription. In updated PFF rankings, Clemmings was rated 74th of 76 qualifying tackles last season. Still, it’s pretty rare that a young offensive lineman is released after starting 30 games over the last two seasons.

This is the second time Beavers has been let go. He was cut after camp in 2016, but the Vikings brought him back on the practice squad and he eventually landed on the active roster.

Both players are former fourth-round picks. Both players were considered long-term projects when they were drafted.

Did the Vikings make a mistake by bailing so soon when neither would face the pressure of starting this year?

TJ Clemmings

Unless you’re a cold-hearted monster, you have sympathy for Clemmings’ situation.

Because of his freakish athleticism for the position, Clemmings was projected by NFL.com as a first or second-round pick. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Houston’s Duane Brown and said that he had a very high ceiling.

Zierlein’s write-up was prophetic:

“Like Duane Brown, Clemmings played high school basketball and was a late switch to the offensive tackle position in college. There are holes in his protection technique and he must learn to trust his feet. Clemmings should continue to learn the position and improve. He has the physical traits to become a Pro Bowl tackle, but the Senior Bowl practices exposed how green he still is. Confidence could become an issue with his pass protection unless he develops selective amnesia when beaten.”

The Vikings drafted him based off potential. His tape, a scout told NFL.com, was not all that impressive.

What he needed most was time in low-pressure situations to work through his technical shortcomings and build confidence by making progress from week to week in practice.

What he got was the highest-pressure situations possible. Starting right tackle on a playoff team, then starting left tackle on a club that spent a first-round pick to acquire a QB because they believed a Super Bowl appearance was realistic.

His failures became front-page news. After one writer penned a (fair, but true) article about Clemmings’ struggles, the tackle refused to speak with that writer again and went M.I.A. with the media for the rest of the season. To say confidence became an issue would be like saying Patrick Ewing was kinda tall.

The former DT became so defeated that in once instance against Green Bay he allowed Sam Bradford to get sacked, then didn’t even bother to help his quarterback up from the ground. He just stood there with a, “Not again” look.

Quarterback is probably the only position considered more challenging than left tackle. One similarity you see between the two jobs is that their top performances usually don’t come until their late 20s. This is the age curve for tackles using Pro-Football Reference’s Approximate Value.

If you’re making a case that the Vikings pulled the chute too soon on Clemmings, you’d say that he is still 2-3 years away from his peak and finally has the right situation – behind Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers and Rashod Hill.

You might point to other tackles who have started off poorly and eventually turns out, like New England’s Marcus Cannon. Here are his career PFF grades:

Instead of giving him more time, the Vikings decided he needed a new position – his third in three years a a pro. Mike Zimmer said of turning Clemmings into a guard:

“It’s a little bit of a work in progress. I felt the best place for him is where it’s a little bit more condensed. So, T.J. is a great kid. He’s going to give you his best every day and he’s going to come out here and work. He doesn’t really care where he plays. Obviously, he’d like to be comfortable somewhere. But, I think this might be a good spot for him.”

Unsurprisingly, the move to guard didn’t stick and the Vikings parted ways.

Now, just because Clemmings’ situation wasn’t good and tackles sometimes make progress doesn’t mean the Vikings made the wrong choice.

Outside of his measurables, the young lineman never showed a glimmer of potential. He received a negative grade by PFF in every game but one last season (coincidentally, the one was against Washington). It’s not like there were ups and downs. There were only downs. And the emergence of Hill as a solid backup tackle and Danny Isidora as a quality depth guard made Clemmings expendable.

There was also no erasing his past in Minnesota. Even if he did make progress, it would be hard for the Vikings to trust him.

But it shouldn’t be a surprise that another team jumped on Clemmings to try to turn his confidence around and develop him over the next few years. It’s very unlikely to work, but every now and then long-shots work.

Willie Beavers

Any time the New England Patriots sign a player, the immediate reaction is: “What did we miss? ”

The Vikings picking Aviante Collins over Beavers was a little surprising since the former Western Michigan tackle had shown growth during camp. He was one of the highest rated Vikings players by PFF metrics in the final preseason game against the Dolphins.

Like Clemmings, NFL.com’s draft profile expected Beavers to go earlier than he did, in part because of his athleticism. Zierlein wrote:

“Beavers is very athletic with the feet to play left tackle, but has the talent and traits to play all over the offensive line with more technique work. While he clearly has some power and twitch in his hips, he could use a year in an NFL weight room to strengthen his core and upper body. Beavers is an eventual NFL starter who is likely to be targeted by teams who covet tackles who can excel in space.”

At 23, Beavers is nowhere close to his peak. In fact, he’s younger than Collins and likely has a higher ceiling.

But making progress this year in camp doesn’t suggest Beavers was getting much closer considering he was the highest drafted player to be cut out of camp last year. Consider how poorly you’d have to perform to be released as a fourth-round pick from a team that had arguably the league’s worst offensive line last season.

Bottom line

Neither release came as a huge surprise since both Clemmings and Beavers – high risk, high reward prospects – did not give the Vikings any indications that they would become quality players some day. It also shouldn’t be a shock that other teams would take a zero-risk swing at them.

So, while there was a case to keep one or both, the Vikings decided they couldn’t take any chances on the offensive line this year.