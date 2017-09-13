Vikings LB Anthony Barr misses Wednesday’s practice

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr sat out Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring ailment, according to the injury report.

Barr played 100% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings’ recently-acquired cornerback Tramaine Brock was listed as a full participant in practice. He was limited last week and did not suit up against the Saints.

Brock could make his debut this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Sam Bradford and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur were limited in practice. Bradford was listed with a knee issue.