Vikings’ mistakes gave Keenum no chance against Steelers

The moment Sam Bradford was announced as inactive against the Steelers, the Las Vegas line shifted heavily towards Pittsburgh, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t fall on the road because they started a backup QB. They lost because countless errors gave backup Case Keenum no shot.

Keenum is on the higher end of the backup QB spectrum. Yes, that tells you a lot about the state of quarterback play in the NFL, but he entered his first start as a Viking 9-7 in his last 16 starters between Houston and St. Louis/Los Angeles.

If your entire team plays well, you can win with Keenum.

If your team plays like the Vikings did in Pittsburgh, then it’s impossible for a limited quarterback to overcome the odds.

The Vikings opened Sunday’s 26-9 loss with a defensive 3-and-out, then a third-down conversion on offense. But a holding penalty on guard Nick Easton erased an 8-yard run for Dalvin Cook.

And that was the game in a nutshell. Every time the VIkings had some success, it was erased by a penalty or poor play.

On Pittsburgh’s second drive, they drew Brian Robison offside on 4th-and-1. Then Xavier Rhodes was flagged for a 22-yard penalty while tracking Antonio Brown.

Crack the door open for Ben Roethlisberger and you’re bound to get burned. Big Ben quickly hit Martavis Bryant for a 27-yard touchdown.

The Steelers’ second touchdown drive totaled 60 yards – 49 of which came on a Trae Waynes pass interference penalty.

As an aside, Waynes has been about as bad as a corner can be in the first two weeks. While Tramaine Brock was acquired from Seattle in response to a poor preseason by Mackensie Alexander, the Vikings have to be considering him as a Waynes replacement if this keeps up.

Down by 14, the Vikings’ offense started to make some noise. They converted two third downs and Keenum hit Adam Thielen for a 24-yard pass to set up 1st-and-10 at Pittsburgh’s 24. But the offensive line immediately gave up three straight pressures to Keenum, causing him to miss Stefon Diggs wide open near the end zone. The result: A field goal.

As they have done so many times, the Vikings’ defense kept them in the game. After Minnesota opened the second half with a failed fake punt, the defense quickly shut down Roethlisberger and the Steelers missed a field goal.

But here comes the costly error. The Vikings lined up over the center, which is a penalty, and Pittsburgh made the second attempt.

Midway through the third, the Vikings finally struck with back-to-back big plays by Stefon Diggs and Dalvin Cook. Fullback CJ Ham punched the ball in the end zone and brought the Vikings within one score.

Then a missed extra point.

Then another defensive mistake

Remember that thing about giving Big Ben a crack? Tom Johnson jumped offside, giving Roethlisberger a free play. He tossed the ball up to a wide-open Bryant, who had burned Waynes, for 51 yards.

Still, the Vikings defense held on to only allow a field goal.

Keenum got another drive going, converting on third down with a pass down the middle to Kyle Rudolph, but the drive was blown up by Easton’s second holding call of the game.

Down 20-9 at that point, the Steelers used their short passing and Le’Veon Bell-led running game to grind out the clock, giving the Vikings no shot at a Keenum miracle comeback.

By no means was Keenum outstanding. He had trouble avoiding Pittsburgh’s rush and made several inaccurate throws any only managed 20-for-37 with 167 yards for the day.

But his performance would have been good enough to give the Vikings a chance to win if they hadn’t taken 12 penalties for 136 yards or allowed the Steelers to extend drives and end up with around 35 minutes of possession time or given Pittsburgh’s defensive front free shots at Keenum all day.

When Sam Bradford does return under center, the Vikings can’t play the same way they did against the Steelers and expect to win.