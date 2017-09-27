LISTEN NOW

Vikings QB Sam Bradford gets the day off practice Wednesday

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 27, 2017 1:04 pm

Over the past two weeks, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been limited in practice. But on Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer gave his starting QB the day off as he looks to recover from a knee issue that has kept him out the last two weeks.

“We’re doing everything we can to get him ready to play Sunday and we’ll give him one more day to rest,” Zimmer said.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum was the only quarterback to talk to the media on Wednesday. Last week both Keenum and Bradford took questions, though the Vikings had decided early in the week that Keenum would get the start.

Zimmer has called Bradford “day-to-day” as he recovers from an injury suffered in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. NFL Network reported on Sunday that Bradford does not have structural damage in the knee.

  • badzeitgeist

    Just start Keenum again. He has the hot hand, as long as he isn’t struggling it makes sense to let Bradford heal more completely, and deciding early gets Keenum more comfortable and all of the first team reps.





