Vikings QB Sam Bradford not practicing Thursday

On Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said the team would do everything they could to get quarterback Sam Bradford ready to play the Detroit Lions.

One day later, it does not appear chances are high that Bradford will be on the field at US Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Vikings’ starting quarterback was not practicing on Thursday.

Bradford’s timetable has been murky since he suffered a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Last week, it was reported by NFL Network that he does not have structural damage, but the team has only referred to his status as “day-to-day.”

Backup Case Keenum has gone 1-1 filling in for Bradford, but he set career highs last week in a 34-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Lineman Mike Remmers was also not practicing on Thursday.