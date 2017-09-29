Vikings RT Mike Remmers back after missing Thursday’s practice

Minnesota Vikings starting right tackle Mike Remmers was missing from practice on Thursday, but was present Friday for warm-ups. He was listed with an illness on the injury report.

Remmers has been on the field for all 204 offensive snaps by the Vikings so far this season and has played a role in improving the team’s pass protection. The Vikings signed him in the offseason to a five-year, $30 million contract.

Between 2015 and 2016, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle started every game for the Carolina Panthers.

If Remmers is not available to play, the Vikings would likely turn to Rashod Hill. Read more about Hill here: