Vikings sign seven to practice squad, including two from 2017 draft class

The Vikings signed seven players to their practice squad on Sunday, meaning there are three spots available to be filled. The players signed include:

DT Dylan Bradley: An undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings out of Southern Miss during the offseason, Bradley was cut on Saturday as rosters went from 90 to 53 players.

TE Kyle Carter: Returns to the Vikings’ practice squad after spending time on it last season. He was initially signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2016. Carter was in camp with the Vikings again this summer.

RB Bronson Hill: Spent time in 2016 with Cincinnati and Jacksonville but was released by the Jaguars this past May. The former Eastern Michigan player signed with the Vikings in August.

WR Cayleb Jones: An undrafted free agent in 2016 who began his career with the Eagles, Jones was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad last December. Jones, who played college football at Arizona, had a game-high nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ preseason finale against Miami.

LB Elijah Lee: One of three picks from the Vikings’ 2017 draft class who did not make the 53-man roster, Lee will remain with the organization. Lee, who played college football at Kansas State, was one of four seventh-round picks by the Vikings.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: Odenigbo was the Vikings’ second pick in the seventh round after playing at Northwestern. He led the Big Ten with 10 sacks last season and had 23.5 in his four years.

CB Horace Richardson: Richardson was signed as an undrafted free agent out of SMU this past spring.

With Lee and Odenigbo returning, that means only safety Jack Tocho didn’t end up being retained from the Vikings’ 2017 draft class. Tocho was the Vikings’ final pick of the draft, going 245th overall.