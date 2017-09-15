Vikings will need to be wary of Ben Roethlisberger’s secret weapon

There are so many bank-robbing puns that it’s hard to know where to start.

In the Wild West of passing, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James has saddled up for gunslinging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. And while all the chatter is about the Brown-Bell Gang, the Vikings’ real showdown at high noon could end up being with James.

OK, that’s enough.

Anyway, while Ben Roethlisberger has always had star power around him, it’s seemingly gone unnoticed by the outside world how much the future Hall of Fame quarterback loves using his tight ends.

When the Steelers drafted Health Miller in 2005, he quickly became a top target, registering the second most receptions and touchdowns on the team that year only behind Hines Ward. Between 2007 and 2015, Miller was targeted at least 60 times every season and as many as 101 times in 2012. In 2008, the former Virginia tight end caught 78% of passes thrown his way.

Roethlisberger admitted to crying when Miller retired.

Enter Jesse James.

Pittsburgh drafted him out of Penn State in the fifth round in 2015 as a project. He made the team in his rookie year and caught eight passes for 56 yards.

When Miller retired, James was tabbed to fill his role – which is no easy task considering Miller and Roethlisberger had spent more than a decade together and won two Super Bowls.

James had his moments in 2016, catching 39 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, but didn’t quite make the impact the Steelers hoped, so they traded for tight end Vance McDonald, who caught 24 passes for the 49ers last season.

Turns out that this town is big enough for two tight ends.

In Week 1, James showed his quarterback that he can be an alternative weapon to Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, catching six passes, two of which were touchdowns.

“I preach with Jesse that he’s bigger and stronger than most people,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s got big strong hands, he needs to use his hands and really just, like, own the ball when it comes to him in the end zone. There’s too many times I get on him in practice where a DB or something will knock it out of his hands. And I’m like, ‘you’re too strong. Nobody should be able to get the ball out of your hands.’ And he showed [on his first touchdown a 22-yard reception] that he listened. … I was through-the-roof pleased with that catch by him.”

Vikings tight end and former teammate at Penn State Kyle Carter said he isn’t surprised to see James playing well. The two were part of a duo for the Nittany Lions from 2012-2014.

“The thing about Jesse, he’s just a big guy, 6-foot-7, 265, he knows how to use his size,” said Carter said. “Jesse has been a good player. Since he’s gotten to the league, he’s kept progressing and developing and now he’s a legitimate player.

Is there a trick to covering a guy who is 6-foot-7? Harrison Smith says there isn’t much a safety can do differently.

“You cover him as well as you can, go out and compete for the ball, that’s about it,” Smith said.

James has a more subtle skill, which helped him in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Something that NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein pointed out in James’s draft profile:

“Not content to stand in space. Continues to maneuver around within his area to uncover and present an open target to the quarterback.”

As you might have noticed over the last decade, Roethlisberger is brilliant when creating more time for himself in the pocket.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who routinely faced the future Hall of Famer while in Cincinnati, commented on Roethlisberger’s ability to stand in the pocket and make quality throws.

“The thing I’ve always admired about him is he’s going to stand in there, he’s going to take the shot and he’s going to let it rip,” Zimmer said.

The more time he creates, the more opportunity for James to find space – or even a few inches to jump over a linebacker or safety. That could be problematic if the Vikings can’t get to Roethlisberger with their front four.

By the way, this is not a joke: In Northfield, Minnesota, there is a festival every September called “Defeat of Jesse James Days.” It’s described as a “wild and wooly community festival that revolves around one of the most dramatic episodes of the Old West, the Great Northfield, Minnesota Bank Raid of 1876.”

The Vikings will need to defeat Jesse James, especially in the red zone, to beat the Steelers.