Will the Vikings use Latavius Murray more vs. Pittsburgh?

There was no mistaking who the Minnesota Vikings’ No. 1 running back was in Week 1.

Dalvin Cook rushed 22 times, while Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon received a total of five carries combined.

Murray signed in Minnesota this offseason expecting to be part of a duo with McKinnon, but the Vikings could pass on Cook when he dropped to the second round.

In training camp, Cook emerged as the top back while Murray was on the shelf with ankle surgery. The rookie from Florida State not only flashed his high-end vision, patience and explosiveness, but he quickly caught onto the offense and pass-protection responsibilities.

Against the New Orleans Saints, Cook made sure the Vikings did not regret tabbing him as RB1. He gained 127 yards and blocked well when the Saints sent extra rushers.

“I expected that from him after watching him work here the last few months,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “I told him after the game, ‘You’re no longer a rookie, you got your first live action in a regular season game.’ You can just tell, there are certain players where it’s not too big for them. He was in the flow of the game, he was comfortable with what he was doing.”

Cook said that despite his big debut, he still feels like the running backs are a trio who will be used based on strengths, weaknesses and the hot hand.

“Coach [Kennedy Polamalu] is a guy of rhythm,” Cook said. “If you get in a rhythm, he just lets you just go. He lets you keep going. He told us that, whoever has got the rythem is going to finish it out. He probably felt like I had the rhythm, that’s why he gave me the load like that.”

But Cook’s weakness was supposed to be in protection. Since he’s improved greatly, that doesn’t leave much of a gap for Murray, a 2015 Pro Bowler, to fill.

“We’d certainly like to get Latavius a little bit more work, if we can,” Shurmur said Thursday.

The final three words of Shurmur’s sentence stand out.

Barring injury, it doesn’t appear likely that Cook will relinquish playing time this week as the Vikings play the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is, unless he struggles in pass protection.

Murray is widely known as one of the league’s best pass-protecting running backs because of his size/IQ combination. The Steelers play a 2-4-5 nickel package and send rushers from all angles, which might be more confusing for a rookie running back than the former Oakland Raider.

Cook acknowledged that the Steelers will test his growth in protection.

“Sticking to the basic rules,” Cook said. “That’s what coach preaches out there. If you overthink things, that’s when you get out of places and you miss protections.”

Another possibility for Murray is the Vikings using two-back sets. Shurmur did not dial up plays with any combination of Murray-Cook or Cook-McKinnon against the Saints, but that could be coming as defenses try to adapt to the Vikings’ new offense.