Yes, Viking fans, you’re in for another week of ‘Who’s the starting QB?’

Mike Zimmer knew the question was coming, so he decided to ask.

“How’s Sam?” Zimmer said to start his Wednesday press conference.

“Doing good,” he responded to himself.

That’s about as much as you can expect out of the Vikings’ head coach on whether Sam Bradford or Case Keenum will start, if history serves.

When Bradford was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles last season, everyone, including Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, knew that he was going to start Week 2 against Green Bay. Still, Zimmer wouldn’t reveal the starter right up until game time.

Competitive advantage and so forth.

With Bradford nursing a knee injury, Case Keenum started against the Pittsburgh Steelers. When will we find out if Bradford or Keenum will face off with the Tampa Bay Bucs?

“Sunday,” Zimmer said.

Upon taking the podium on Wednesday, Keenum talked a lot about mental reps and Bradford wouldn’t say how far he was away from getting back under center.

Vikings fans have grown accustomed to wondering who was suiting up on Sunday since, well, Fran Tarkenton. After all, Tommy Kramer only played in 16 games once during his 12 year Viking career.

Bradford didn’t completely dodge questions on his status, but was unclear whether he would play against the Bucs.

He told the media contingent that his injury happened during the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings’ starter said that he didn’t initially think it would be a problem, but the injury became more noticeable as the game wore on.

What happened and whether he will start on Sunday are rather minuscule questions compared to the whopper: Will Bradford’s knee injury hamper him long term?

He didn’t exactly say that it wouldn’t.

“I think we figure that out as we go,” Bradford said. “Hopefully it continues to get better each day and we’ll look back in a few days or whenever that time is and hopefully it’s something that we’re not having to deal with again. If it’s something that lingers and we have to deal with it, then we’ll figure out the best approach on how to manage it.”

The Vikings’ quarterback is as experienced with knee issues as Vikings fans are with reading about Vikings quarterbacks’ knee issues. He mentioned having dealt with problems relating to two ACL tears.

“After having gone through two ACLs and playing after those injuries and dealing with some other things with my knee, I think it’s one of those things, when I’m ready to go it will be pretty clear,” Bradford said.

Bradford noted that after resting his knee last week, he was hopeful to play in Pittsburgh but didn’t heal quickly enough to get on the field.

“It did start to feel better later in the week as opposed to Tuesday and Wednesday, just looking back to Sunday, it probably didn’t improve or react the way that I was hoping,” Bradford said.

So whether Bradford starts Sunday is unclear, as is the long-term prognosis. Just more QB uncertainty for a fan base that’s lived in “Who’s the Quarterback?” Land for a long time.