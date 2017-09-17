Zimmer says Bradford ‘will be fine,’ but doesn’t say when he will return

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer grew frustrated with questions about Sam Bradford’s health following the team’s 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Sam is fine,” he said. “He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he’s fine.”

Zimmer did not elaborate on Bradford’s knee issue, which kept him out of Sunday’s game. The Vikings’ head coach would only say that the issue is “non-surgical.”

Reports prior to the matchup in Pittsburgh were conflicting, with some saying the Vikings expect Bradford back next week and others, including FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, saying that swelling and discomfort in the knee could be a persistent issue. ESPN reported that Bradford had an MRI this ween and results were negative.