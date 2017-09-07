Zulgad: Even if Adrian Peterson sticks it to Vikings, team made the right call in moving on

What else was Mike Zimmer going to say?

Asked about Adrian Peterson returning to Minnesota on Monday night as a member of the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings coach wasn’t about to add to the hype.

“This game isn’t about Adrian Peterson,” Zimmer said this week. “It’s about the Vikings and the Saints. They’ve got a lot of great offensive weapons and he’s a great player, but this game isn’t about Adrian Peterson.”

If Zimmer really believes this, or has convinced himself that’s the case, he’s in select company. The marquee outside U.S. Bank Stadium might as well read: Adrian Peterson vs. Vikings.

On the same night that Randy Moss, the greatest wide receiver in Vikings history, will return to Minnesota to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, Peterson, the greatest running back in franchise history, will play his first game as a former Viking against his old team.

Minnesota defenders have been asked all week about finally being able to hit Peterson. Peterson, in an interview with Mark Craig of the Star Tribune, said he wants to “stick it to” the Vikings. Zimmer, meanwhile, is doing his best to keep his players focused on the opponent and not the guy they used to look to too carry the offense.

In a league where distractions are feared, this is a coach’s nightmare and a dream Monday night matchup for ESPN. Peterson has used much less motivation than this to have a big game.

But even if Peterson has success, the Vikings can remain confident that they made the right move by jettisoning the veteran and drafting the more versatile Dalvin Cook. Peterson’s greatness as a runner should be celebrated but there was no arguing his limitations in other areas (blocking and receiving), not to mention his age (32) had become a negative.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman declined to pick up the $18 million option on Peterson’s contract in February, ending a 10-year relationship that saw him rush for a franchise-record 11,747 yards, including a remarkable 2,097 yards in his comeback from a severe knee injury in 2012.

Peterson led the NFL with 1,485 yards rushing in 2015, helping lead the Vikings to the playoffs, but sandwiched in between was a 2014 in which he played in only one game because of a child-abuse charge and a 2016 in which a torn meniscus limited him to three games.

Peterson has plenty of wear and tear on his body and at his age is nearing washed-up territory that even applies to a guy considered to be an athletic Superman by many.

There have been stories from the Saints camp about Peterson being a potential threat in the passing game, but anyone who has followed the Vikings knows these are the same types of stories that once appeared with a Mankato dateline and proved to be nothing more than filler on a slow day.

The Saints signed Peterson in late April – after he sat on the open market for several weeks – to a two-year contract that could be worth up to $8.25 million with incentives and escalators but actually guarantees a rather modest (by his standards) $3.5 million for 2017.

Peterson is going to be part of a running back trio that includes Pro Bowl back Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara, a third-round pick of the Saints. It’s likely for the first time since early in his career with the Vikings, Peterson is going to have to get used to sharing carries. Only this time he will be the one eventually phased out.

When that will begin to happen is anyone’s guess, but it’s likely Saints coach Sean Payton is hoping in the short term he can get a big performance out of an extremely motivated Peterson in Week 1. In these parts, we used to watch Peterson have a big game running over defenders and refer to it as, “Adrian running angry.”

It wasn’t so much anger as it was a desire to prove something. On Monday night, Peterson is going to have plenty to prove – something Zimmer knows, even if he doesn’t want to discuss it. What Vikings fans have to remember is that no matter what Peterson does against his former team, moving on from him was the right call.