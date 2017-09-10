Zulgad: Great expectations? This time Vikings enter season with plenty of question marks

Mike Zimmer’s message was a head-scratcher considering the circumstances.

The Vikings coach entered training camp a year ago attempting to convince his players that nobody believed in them. “People are saying we’re not even in the top half of the NFC,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer’s statement resulted in plenty of confused looks from media members and fans — and we would assume some players. His team was coming off a season in which it went 11-5, won the NFC North and only lost its first-round playoff game because his kicker failed to make a 27-yard field goal.

Zimmer’s message seemed even more absurd when the Vikings bolted to a 5-0 start, despite the fact starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had been lost to a devastating knee injury just before the season and Sam Bradford was brought in to replace him.

Not in the top half of the NFC, Zim? You appeared to have one of the best teams in the conference.

Fast forward a year, and it’s clear that Zimmer delivered his “nobody believes in us,” soliloquy a year too early.

The Vikings started 2016 with many of us convinced we knew exactly who they were. Minnesota was a team with an outstanding defense and a good-enough offense that had a big-time running back in Adrian Peterson. The Vikings appeared poised to compete with the Green Bay Packers on a regular basis.

The Vikings will open 2017 on Monday night against New Orleans as far more of an unknown. The defense remains very good, but the offense is a major question mark. Peterson was jettisoned after last season and the unit now is built around Bradford.

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook will be a bigger threat in the passing game than Peterson and is better in pass protection, and an offensive line that was atrocious at times in 2016 has been rebuilt. There remain many doubters as to if rebuilt will mean better.

Bradford remains an unknown. We should finally find out whether the first-overall pick in the 2010 draft is a guy who can lead a franchise or is destined to be considered just another guy who won’t ever deliver on the expectations that were set for him.

The Vikings began last season by winning their first five games, but then went 3-8 and didn’t even get back to the playoffs. This raised many question marks, including a few about Zimmer’s abilities when it came to crisis management. Zimmer’s eye issue didn’t make handling matters any easier.

Expectations are all over the map when it comes to these Vikings. I had them finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs the day after the schedule was released in April and that hasn’t changed.

Zimmer was given a contract extension as training camp opened in 2016, but now Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman’s job security has been a regular part of the discussion. If the Vikings go 9-7 and miss the playoffs, or 8-8, does Spielman return? If he doesn’t, does Zimmer go with him?

Spielman joined the Vikings front office in 2006 and was promoted to general manager after the 2011 season. The Vikings have one playoff win since Spielman came aboard and are 0-2 in the postseason with Spielman running the show.

The Vikings will play host to the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium this coming February, and there are expectations from ownership that this franchise has a real chance of becoming the first to be able to play in the game in its home stadium.

The worst-case scenario would be that the hated Packers end up representing the NFC in the Super Bowl and that cheesehead wearing fans infiltrate downtown Minneapolis in the first week of February. Right now, it would seem there’s a better chance of that happening than there is of the Vikings playing in their fifth Super Bowl and first since 1977.

Does that make me, and us, doubters? Absolutely.

That’s why if Zimmer wants to deliver his “nobody believes in us” speech he won’t get any surprised looks this time.