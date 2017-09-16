Zulgad: Not concerned about soreness in Sam Bradford’s knee? You should be

Sam Bradford couldn’t have been much better in guiding the Vikings to a season-opening victory on Monday night against New Orleans.

The veteran quarterback, entering the final season of his contract, earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and a career-high 143.0 passer rating.

Bradford, who had become the Check Down King in his first year with the Vikings in 2016, looked completely in control of a retooled offensive scheme that made him the focal point. Passes that went for 5 yards last year, went for 20 this time. This was exactly what the Vikings and their fans wanted to see.

Unfortunately, anyone who has followed this franchise for any amount of time knows that when things seem almost too good to be true that a cold slap of reality is right around the corner.

That slap came Friday morning when ESPN reported that Bradford had so much swelling, pain and discomfort in his twice surgically repaired left knee that he had an MRI on Tuesday. The MRI on Bradford’s knee – in which he has had the anterior cruciate ligament repaired twice – came back negative.

The Vikings, though, limited Bradford in practice throughout the week and then listed him as questionable on the injury report for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. If this didn’t cause sufficient concern, there was another disturbing development on Saturday when the Vikings signed quarterback Kyle Sloter off their practice squad.

This means one of two things: The Vikings are either concerned that Bradford won’t be able to get through Sunday’s game, meaning Case Keenum will need a backup, or they already are preparing for Keenum to start and Sloter will be his backup.

As poorly as the Vikings’ offensive line played last season, it was a miracle that Bradford was able to start 15 games. The only game he didn’t start was the season-opener at Tennessee, when Shaun Hill played because Bradford was still learning the Vikings’ playbook after being acquired to replace Teddy Bridgewater shortly before the season began.

Bradford, 29, started all 16 games in his first season with the Rams after being the No. 1 overall pick by St. Louis in 2010. He was limited to 10 games in 2011 because of a high ankle sprain as the Rams finished 2-14. After playing in all 16 games in 2012, he suffered a torn left ACL in the seventh game of the 2013 season and re-injured the same ligament the following preseason and did not play again until 2015.

The fact that knee is bothering Bradford again has to concern the Vikings, as does the fact that the irritation comes after he did not take any hits on Monday that stood out. The offensive line actually played very well.

Vikings fans now will point to the fact that Bridgewater was doing work in training camp after suffering a catastrophic injury to his left knee during a practice last summer. While Bridgewater’s recovery to date is encouraging, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, meaning he isn’t eligible to play in the first six games.

There is no guarantee Bridgewater will play at all this season. Bridgewater would have a five-week window to practice after sitting for the first six games, and the Vikings would then have a three-week period to activate him to the 53-man roster. If either of those deadlines passed, Bridgewater would be on the PUP for the rest of the season.

Ideally, the Vikings wouldn’t feel any rush to bring back Bridgewater. They also wouldn’t need to worry about Keenum starting any games, after he made nine starts for the woeful Los Angeles Rams last season.

This is supposed to be Bradford’s team, Bradford’s offense and his chance to prove that he’s deserving of a long-term contract extension that probably would mean Bridgewater’s career would resume elsewhere.

But all of this is based on Bradford being able to stay on the field for the entire year. Only one game into the Vikings’ season, there is legitimate concern about whether that will happen.