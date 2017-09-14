Zulgad: Steelers’ decision to hire young coach off Vikings staff continues to pay off

Brad Childress was hired as the seventh head coach of the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 6, 2006. The search immediately began for his defensive coordinator.

Childress had been the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and planned to handle matters on that side of the ball, so the Vikings were looking for a bright defensive mind. Chicago had won the NFC North in 2005, finishing 11-5, and Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and his investors were intrigued with the Tampa-2 defense that Bears coach Lovie Smith was running.

Childress, in an effort to please his new bosses, decided to pursue Tampa Bay defensive backs coach Mike Tomlin, who had been in that position since 2001 but was still only about to turn 34 when he accepted the Vikings job.

It quickly became clear that Tomlin was headed for bigger things. Despite his age, he had an authoritative nature and carried himself with a confidence that earned the respect of every player on defense. Tomlin used each opportunity he got in his weekly press conference to prep for one day being a head coach, coming prepared with an opening statement and enough football-related cliches that potential employers had to smile.

The Vikings’ defense had finished 21st in the NFL in 2005, including 19th against the run and 22nd against the pass. In 2006, Minnesota’s defense jumped to eighth in the league, finishing atop the NFL against the run but tied for last vs. the pass. The run defense had surrendered 115.1 yards per game in Ted Cottrell’s final season as defensive coordinator but that figured dropped to an impressive 61.1 yards under Tomlin’s guidance.

The Vikings’ inability to stop the pass was disturbing, but Tomlin showed all the signs of one day being ready to step into an NFL head coaching role. Nobody expected that day would come after only one season in Minnesota.

That’s exactly what happened when the Pittsburgh Steelers, looking to replace Bill Cowher, surprised many by hiring Tomlin over expected front-runners Ken Whisenhunt and Russ Grimm in January 2007.

Tomlin was only 34 and after one season as a coordinator he was now head coach of one of the most respected franchises in the NFL. He also was the first black head coach in the franchise’s 74-year history and only the third coach in 38 years with the Steelers, following Chuck Noll (23 seasons) and Cowher (15 seasons).

Tomlin, now an “old man” at the age of 45, is entering his 11th season as the Steelers coach.

Pittsburgh, which will play host to the Vikings on Sunday, has been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin, winning one in 2008. Tomlin has had eight winning seasons, been to the playoffs seven times and Pittsburgh has won five AFC North titles during his tenure. The Steelers had back-to-back 8-8 finishes in 2012 and 2013, but have never been under .500 with Tomlin on the sideline.

Tomlin has been the beneficiary of having a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, but he also deserves credit for the job he has done.

What’s interesting was that Steelers ownership saw enough in Tomlin during his initial job interview that they decided he might be the right choice despite his age. Vikings ownership was so new at the time they hired Childress – Wilf took over in the spring of 2005 – that there is little chance they would have considered a position coach like Tomlin for their head job instead of going with Childress.

Childress was fired in November 2010 during a terrible season, and less than a year after taking the Vikings to the NFC title game. He was succeeded by Leslie Frazier, who had been Tomlin’s replacement as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator. Frazier lasted through the 2013 season and was replaced by Mike Zimmer, another defensive guy, who is entering his fourth season in the job.

Tomlin, meanwhile, has compiled a 104-57 regular-season record, including an opening-day victory in Cleveland last Sunday, and has eight playoff wins.

Not bad for a guy who hasn’t turned 50 yet.